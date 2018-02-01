AP Exclusive: AP confirms 5 unreported Myanmar mass graves

In this Jan. 14, 2018 photo, Rohingya Muslim refugee Mohammad Lalmia, 20, from the Myanmar village of Gu Dar Pyin poses for a portrait in Balukhali refugee camp, Bangladesh. The Associated Press has confirmed more than five previously unreported mass graves in the Myanmar village of Gu Dar Pyin through multiple interviews with more than two dozen survivors in Bangladesh refugee camps and through time-stamped cellphone videos. "There were so many bodies in so many different places," said Lalmia, whose family owned a pond that became the largest of the mass graves. "They couldn't hide all the death.". He estimates that soldiers dumped about 80 bodies into his family's pond and about 20 in each of the other four major graves. Manish Swarup AP Photo