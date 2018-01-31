10 Things to Know for Today

More Videos

Trump announces an Executive Order to keep Guantánamo Bay open during SOTU

Trump announces an Executive Order to keep Guantánamo Bay open during SOTU

Disney park turns into house of horrors after animatronic's head falls off

Disney park turns into house of horrors after animatronic's head falls off

NASA explains the rare lunar trifecta coming January 31: the 'Super Blue Blood Moon'

NASA explains the rare lunar trifecta coming January 31: the 'Super Blue Blood Moon'

Toronto police brief the media on suspected serial killer's arrest

Toronto police brief the media on suspected serial killer's arrest

Elephant caught sneaking across China-Laos border

Elephant caught sneaking across China-Laos border

Jealous golden retriever watches other lucky dogs on TV marching in Patriots' Super Bowl rally

Jealous golden retriever watches other lucky dogs on TV marching in Patriots' Super Bowl rally

This Dog Can't Stop Singing Along to U2 Songs in the Car

This Dog Can't Stop Singing Along to U2 Songs in the Car

Popular fitness model kicked off plane

Popular fitness model kicked off plane

Toronto police investigating whether alleged serial killer had more victims

Toronto police investigating whether alleged serial killer had more victims

Fairfax County Police Department dashcam video of fatal U.S. Park Police Shooting

Fairfax County Police Department dashcam video of fatal U.S. Park Police Shooting

A supermoon was seen rising behind the Bank of America Corporate Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday, January 30. This timelapse video was captured by Drew Carlisle. He told Storyful he filmed the event over a period of 16 minutes. In a tweet, NASA said Americans could prepare to watch a rare “lunar trifecta” later on the same night, in the early hours of January 31. A spokesman for the US space agency said an eclipse of the moon would mean it marked a rare occasion when the full moon was simultaneously “a blue moon, a blood moon and a supermoon all at once”. Drew Carlisle via Storyful
A supermoon was seen rising behind the Bank of America Corporate Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday, January 30. This timelapse video was captured by Drew Carlisle. He told Storyful he filmed the event over a period of 16 minutes. In a tweet, NASA said Americans could prepare to watch a rare “lunar trifecta” later on the same night, in the early hours of January 31. A spokesman for the US space agency said an eclipse of the moon would mean it marked a rare occasion when the full moon was simultaneously “a blue moon, a blood moon and a supermoon all at once”. Drew Carlisle via Storyful

Nation & World

10 Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

January 31, 2018 06:42 AM

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. A 'NEW AMERICAN MOMENT'

Addressing a deeply divided nation, Trump calls for unity in his first State of the Union, challenging Congress to fix a fractured immigration system and warning of evil forces seeking to undermine America's way of life.

2. WHERE RHETORIC COLLIDED WITH THE FACTS

An AP Fact Check finds that Trump inflated the impact of his tax cuts, declared an end to a "war" on energy that did not exist and displayed a faulty grasp of immigration policy.

3. IN RESPONSE TO TRUMP, DEMOCRATS ARGUE FOR MIDDLE CLASS

Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III says his Democratic colleagues support a higher minimum wage, paid leave for employees and affordable child care.

4. TRUMP FAVORS RELEASE OF MEMO WHITE HOUSE WANTS REVIEWED

Trump is overheard telling a Republican lawmaker he is "100 percent" in favor of releasing a classified memo on the Russia investigation that has pitted the GOP against the FBI and the Justice Department.

5. WHAT WILL REMAIN OPEN

Trump signs a new executive order to keep open the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, marking a formal reversal of Barack Obama's eight-year effort to shut it down.

6. MOON PUTS ON RARE COSMIC SHOW

It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a super moon and a total lunar eclipse.

7. CONVICTED SPORTS DOCTOR BACK IN COURT

Larry Nassar faces another prison sentence for molesting gymnasts, this time at an elite Michigan club run by an Olympic coach.

8. WHEN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE RULES ON JAIL TIME

Judges in a growing number of U.S. states and local courts are now guided by computer algorithms that help them decide whether a criminal defendant can return to everyday life.

9. AMID PUBLICITY TOUR, PORN STAR DENIES AFFAIR WITH TRUMP

Stormy Daniels, however, ducked most of Jimmy Kimmel's questions about the alleged affair by either remaining silent or cracking jokes.

10. BIG NFL TRADE SHAKES UP QB MARKET

The Chiefs agree to trade quarterback Alex Smith to the Redskins, spelling the end of Kirk Cousins' time with Washington and making him a top free-agent target.

