The Latest: Turkish PM to Macron: Turkey not invading Syria

Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters of the Free Syrian Army drive towards the border with Syria, in the outskirts of the border town of Kilis, Turkey, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Turkey launched a military offensive against Afrin on Jan. 20 to drive out the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units, or YPG, which is says are an extension of the outlawed Kurdish rebels inside Turkey. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo