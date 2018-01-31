Trump favors release of memo White House wants reviewed

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., joined at left by Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., answers questions at a news conference as he defends a vote by Republicans on the House intelligence committee to release a classified memo on the Russia investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Ryan told reporters that "there may have been malfeasance at the FBI by certain individuals." J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo