The Latest: Freed immigrant activist to go to Trump's speech

File-This March 9, 2017, file photo shows Ravi Ragbir, executive director of the New Sanctuary Coalition, being escorted by supporters after his annual check-in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in New York. U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez has invited the wife of detained immigrant rights activist Ravi Ragbir to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. Ragbir was in federal custody Saturday, several weeks after he was arrested during a routine check-in with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. On Saturday, Velazquez, a Democrat, joined Ragbir's wife, Amy Gottlieb, and other elected officials at a rally in front of the Manhattan office building that houses ICE. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo