Toronto police brief the media on suspected serial killer's arrest

Elephant caught sneaking across China-Laos border

World

Who needs a visa when you're an elephant: A wild elephant was caught on surveillance video sneaking across the border between China and Laos, navigating through road blocks and checkpoints and then returning 2 hours later.

Popular fitness model kicked off plane

National

Jen Selter, a fitness model who has amassed nearly 12 million Instagram followers, was kicked off an American Airlines flight Saturday night after a disagreement with a flight attendant.

This Dog Can't Stop Singing Along to U2 Songs in the Car

National

Washington-based reporter Hayle Byrd has shared a series of videos to Twitter, the latest on January 25, showing how Skippy enjoys riding along in her father Billy’s car, all the way down in Florida, while singing to orchestral versions of songs from the Irish rock legends. All while sitting inside Billy’s hoody.

Toronto police investigating whether alleged serial killer had more victims

World

On Monday, Toronto police confirmed that two men who had vanished between April and June 2017 may have been killed by Bruce McArthur, a 66-year-old landscaper. McArther was charged with first-degree murder on Jan. 18. Police also say they found skeletal remains of at least three victims at the bottom of large planters at sites where McArthur had worked.

Shoppers heard there was a discount on Nutella. Madness ensued in this French supermarket

World

Brawls broke out in French supermarkets on Thursday as shoppers scrambled to get their hands on discounted pots of the chocolate and hazelnut spread Nutella. The Intermarche chain launched a massive discount on the spread, reducing the price of a 950 grammes (33.5 ounces) jar by almost 70 percent, from 4.50 euros (5.6 US dollars) to 1.41 euros (1.75 US dollars).The sale led to a rush on Nutella in one supermarket in Toulon, with shoppers shoving each other as they tried to get their hands on the jars

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages

National

Two adult female bears whose paws suffered burns during December’s California wildfires underwent treatment for their injuries, involving the application of sterilized fish skin to the affected areas. The two bears, one of which was pregnant, along with a young mountain lion with less severe burns, were treated by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) after the Thomas Fire burned through Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Comedian Conan O’Brien visit lives on in Haiti

Haiti

Conan O’Brien went to Haiti to let Haitians fire back at President Donald Trump over reportedly describing the country as “a shithole.” As a thank you, Haitian artist Anthony Louis Jeune memorialized the comedian’s image on the back of one of the country’s public buses known as a tap-tap.

More than 60 animals rescued from Puerto Rico, flown to Maryland

Pets

More than 60 animals were transported from Puerto Rico to Anne Arundel County, Maryland, on January 20 by Washington-based Lucky Dog Animal Rescue. The rescue team traveled on Southwest Airlines to bring relief supplies to San Juan, Puerto Rico, and also bring back 62 dogs and cats in the hope they would be adopted. Some of the smaller animals were put in special crates for the journey to Maryland, while others were treated with some special cuddles to keep them calm during the flight. One pup even got to experience some time in the cockpit.