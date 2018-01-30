South Africa's president-in-waiting talks tough on graft

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2017 file photo, newly-elected African National Congress ANC) President and South Africa Deputy President, Cyril Ramaphosa attends the ANC's elective conference in Johannesburg. Ramaphosa said Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 said that anyone who acts corruptly must be punished regardless of identity, in a message reflecting national discontent with scandal-tainted President Jacob Zuma and his associates.