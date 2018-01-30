Aid groups: 8,500 Syrians still held in Jordanian no-go camp

In this Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, photo, two children play with a bicycle in the Azraq camp for Syrian refugees. Some 8,500 Syrians are still locked up behind barbed wire in a no-go section of Jordan's second largest refugee camp, despite Jordanian promises in 2016 that those held in "Village 5" would be allowed to leave after swift security screenings, say aid officials who urge Jordan to live movement restrictions on Syrians. Sam McNeil AP Photo