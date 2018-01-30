Thousands gather in Kenya for opposition 'swearing in' event

Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga, one wearing a t-shirt with his picture, gather in advance of a mock "swearing-in" ceremony of Odinga at Uhuru Park in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Odinga is due Tuesday to hold a so-called "inauguration" of himself in protest of President Uhuru Kenyatta's new term following the divisive 2017 election. Ben Curtis AP Photo