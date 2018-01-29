Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin
Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin 32) goes to the basket over New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin 32) goes to the basket over New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis

Nation & World

AP Source: Pistons finalizing deal to acquire Griffin

By NOAH TRISTER AP Sports Writer

January 29, 2018 10:32 PM

DETROIT

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Detroit Pistons are finalizing a trade to acquire star forward Blake Griffin from the Los Angeles Clippers.

The person spoke Monday night on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been announced. The Pistons would send forward Tobias Harris, guard Avery Bradley and center Boban Marjanovic to Los Angeles, with the Clippers also receiving draft picks. Detroit also would receive forward Brice Johnson and center Willie Reed.

ESPN first reported the deal .

Griffin is averaging 22.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 33 games this season, but the Clippers have been plagued by injuries and were ninth in the West standings as of Monday night.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Detroit's playoff hopes have dipped as well. The Pistons have lost eight straight heading into Tuesday night's game against Cleveland.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

  Comments  