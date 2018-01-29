Lawsuit seeks to stop big California homeless camp shutdown

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Three Anaheim police investigators leave a homeless encampment set up along the Santa Ana riverbed after conducting a criminal investigation in Anaheim, Calif. A group that serves the poor in Southern California has sued to stop local governments from forcing homeless people out of a big encampment along the riverbed. The lawsuit filed Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 by Orange County Catholic Worker claims violations of constitutional protections by the governments of Orange County and the cities of Anaheim, Costa Mesa and Orange. Jae C. Hong,File AP Photo