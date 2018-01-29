Hong Kong's new justice chief dogged by property scandal

Hong Kong Secretary of Justice Teresa Cheng, center, bows before a question-and-answer session at the legislative council in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. Lawmakers grilled Cheng on Monday over a controversy surrounding illegal additions to her home that has highlighted concerns about rule of law in the semiautonomous Chinese city. Cheng faced intense questioning in the legislature on Monday about the scandal as well as a separate controversy involving the government's disqualification of a young pro-democracy activist from an upcoming election. Vincent Yu AP Photo