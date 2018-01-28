Israeli leader says he expects Polish WWII bill to be fixed

FILE - A Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 file photo showing Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, gesturing during a conversation as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Israeli leaders are angrily criticizing legislation in Poland that would outlaw blaming Poles for the crimes of the Holocaust. Calling the proposed law "baseless," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his country's ambassador to Poland on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 to meet with Polish leaders to express his strong disapproval of the bill. Markus Schreiber, File AP Photo