Congresswoman invites detainees' wife to Trump speech

U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez addresses Amy Gottlieb, left, the wife of detained immigrant rights activist Ravi Ragbir during a demonstration in front of the Manhattan office building that houses Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 in New York. Velazquez has invited Gottlieb to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday, Jan. 30. Julie Walker AP Photo