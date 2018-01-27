Am man with a Jewish yarmulke walks in front of the camp entrance after a wreath-laying ceremony on occasion of the international Holocaust remembrance day in the forme Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald near Weimar, Germany, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.
World remembers Holocaust amid signs of rising hatred

The Associated Press

January 27, 2018 05:37 AM

WARSAW, Poland

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that anti-Semitism is on the rise in her country as political leaders, Holocaust survivors and others mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In a weekly podcast Saturday, she called it "incomprehensible and a disgrace that no Jewish institution can exist without police security —whether it is a school, a kindergarten or a synagogue."

In Warsaw, Poland, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at a memorial to the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising of 1943.

Commemorations will also be held later Saturday to mark the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

