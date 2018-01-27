Czech Republic's presidential candidate Jiri Drahos casts his vote during second round of presidential elections in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. Drahos, the former head of the Academy of Sciences is challenging incumbent Milos Zeman in a presidential runoff Jan. 26 to 27, 2018.
Czech Republic's presidential candidate Jiri Drahos casts his vote during second round of presidential elections in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. Drahos, the former head of the Academy of Sciences is challenging incumbent Milos Zeman in a presidential runoff Jan. 26 to 27, 2018. CTK via AP Ondrej Deml

Czechs voting for president in test of pro-Russia incumbent

The Associated Press

January 27, 2018 04:21 AM

PRAGUE

Czechs are casting ballots for a second day in the presidential runoff, with the former head of the Academy of Sciences challenging the pro-Russian incumbent.

President Milos Zeman and Jiri Drahos advanced to the second round of voting after none of the nine candidates seeking the largely ceremonial post received a majority in the first round two weeks ago.

Zeman, 73, is favored to win another five-year term but polls suggest a tight race in the ballot that ends Saturday.

Since he was elected in 2013, Zeman has divided the nation with his pro-Russian stance and support for closer ties with China. The former left-leaning prime minister has become known for his strong anti-migrant and anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Drahos, 68, a political newcomer, is seen as more Western-oriented.

