Hong Kong bans young pro-democracy hopeful from election

Agnes Chow, 21 years old, a member of democracy activist Joshua Wong's Demosisto party, shouts slogan during a press conference in Hong Kong, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. The Hong Kong government says it has barred a young pro-democracy 1activist from an upcoming election because her party's political platform violates electoral laws, in the latest move by the semiautonomous Chinese city to squelch dissent. Kin Cheung AP Photo