Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva rubs his forehead during a meeting with the executive members of the Workers Party, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. Da Silva said he will run for president again, even after an appeals court unanimously upheld a graft conviction against him and added years to his prison sentence. Andre Penner AP Photo

Brazil's da Silva cancels trip to Africa after judge order

The Associated Press

January 25, 2018 06:28 PM

SAO PAULO

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has cancelled a trip to Africa after a judge ordered federal police to seize his passport hours before the trip.

Da Silva spokesman Jose Chrispiniano told The Associated Press on Thursday that his boss "is not going to travel anymore" because of the order.

The former president had planned to speak in the African nation of Ethiopia at a forum on hunger organized by the United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organization.

The passport order was issued in relation to a criminal case against da Silva alleging influence peddling after he was president in 2003-2010. It did not involve Wednesday's decision by an appeals court to uphold his conviction in a corruption and money laundering case. He faces several corruption charges.

