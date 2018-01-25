Turkey disputes White House readout of Trump-Erdogan call

A boy stands in front of Calik mosque damaged on a rocket attack Wednesday night, in the town of Kilis, Turkey, near the border with Syria, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, after two rockets fired from inside Syria wounded at least 13 people when they hit a house and the mosque during evening prayers. This is the latest in a series of rocket attacks against the Turkish border town since Ankara launched a military offensive into Afrin. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo