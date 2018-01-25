North, South Korea hockey players team up for Olympics

The South Korean women's hockey team head coach Sarah Murray, center, salutes during an inaugural ceremony for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. A 15-member North Korean women's ice hockey team consisting of 12 players, a coach and support staff was scheduled to arrive in South Korea on Thursday to begin training with South Korean athletes for a unified team that will compete at the Olympics. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo