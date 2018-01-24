Senate narrowly approves Brownback for religious freedom job

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback reacts Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, to the news that his nomination to become ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom advanced Wednesday on a tied procedural vote broken by Vice President Mike Pence. Brownback had just finished presiding over the State Finance Council, which voted to approve a $362 million rebuild of Lansing Correctional Facility. Topeka Capital-Journal via AP Thad Allton