Grand jury convened in police killing of Australian woman

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2017, file photo, Johanna Morrow plays the didgeridoo during a memorial service for Justine Damond in Minneapolis. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman has convened a grand jury in the July 2017 police shooting of Damond by Minneapolis Officer Mohamed Noor. Freeman said previously he would no longer use grand juries in police shootings, and would decide those cases himself. Star Tribune via AP, File Aaron Lavinsky