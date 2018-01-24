Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a demonstration in his support in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Brazilian judges are scheduled to rule Wednesday on da Silva's appeal of his conviction on corruption and money laundering charges.
Nation & World

Court ruling to affect ex-president da Silva, Brazil vote

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 06:19 AM

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil

An appellate court in Brazil has begun its review of a corruption conviction against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

If the three-member court upholds the conviction, da Silva could be barred from running in elections later this year. Despite his legal troubles, the 72-year-old leads preference polls.

The case in question is related to a beachfront apartment in Guaruja, a city in the state of Sao Paulo. Prosecutors argued that da Silva was promised the apartment, owned by construction company OAS, in exchange for contracts.

The former president has repeatedly argued the case is politically motivated. He notes that he never owned the apartment.

In July, Judge Sergio Moro sentenced da Silva to nine and a half years in prison.

