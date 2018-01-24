Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., speaks about the government shutdown during a television news interview at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018.
Nation & World

US House Speaker meets Saudi king in regional security talks

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 05:46 AM

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is leading a Congressional delegation to the Middle East, meeting with Saudi King Salman in the first regional stop.

A statement by Ryan's office says his talks in the Middle East "will focus on regional stability, the campaign against ISIS and terrorism, and Iranian aggression." He is traveling with five Republican members of congress and one Democrat.

State-run Saudi media showed Ryan meeting with King Salman on Wednesday after being received at the airport in Riyadh by the head of Saudi Arabia's Shura Council, a consultative body that is appointed by the monarch.

Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin, faces mid-term elections this year if he chooses to seek re-election to an 11th term.

He is scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

