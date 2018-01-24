FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2012 file photo, then Egyptian armed forces Chief of Staff, Sami Annan performs prayers for 16 Egyptian soldiers who were killed, in Cairo, Egypt. A senior Muslim Brotherhood leader has written an open letter to Annan, a retired Egyptian army general seeking to run for president, listing the outlawed group's conditions for supporting his candidacy against Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, a general-turned-president who has decimated the Brotherhood since removing it from power in 2013.
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2012 file photo, then Egyptian armed forces Chief of Staff, Sami Annan performs prayers for 16 Egyptian soldiers who were killed, in Cairo, Egypt. A senior Muslim Brotherhood leader has written an open letter to Annan, a retired Egyptian army general seeking to run for president, listing the outlawed group's conditions for supporting his candidacy against Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, a general-turned-president who has decimated the Brotherhood since removing it from power in 2013. Amr Nabil, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2012 file photo, then Egyptian armed forces Chief of Staff, Sami Annan performs prayers for 16 Egyptian soldiers who were killed, in Cairo, Egypt. A senior Muslim Brotherhood leader has written an open letter to Annan, a retired Egyptian army general seeking to run for president, listing the outlawed group's conditions for supporting his candidacy against Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, a general-turned-president who has decimated the Brotherhood since removing it from power in 2013. Amr Nabil, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Egypt's el-Sissi formally submits nomination documents

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 05:38 AM

CAIRO

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has submitted his nomination documents to Egypt's election commission, a day after a potentially serious challenger was arrested over criminal allegations.

El-Sissi did not submit the documents in person, leaving a representative to do that Wednesday.

Images released by his office showed workers taking out of the back of a van boxes bearing the president's image and the phrase "long live Egypt!" el-Sissi's trademark slogan.

The boxes contained "recommendations" from voters who want el-Sissi to run for a second, four-year term in the March 26-28 vote. Under the constitution, would-be candidates must obtain 25,000 recommendations from voters or secure the support of 20 elected lawmakers to qualify to run.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The military Tuesday arrested former chief of staff Sami Annan over allegations of forgery and breaching military rules.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies

    Courtney Gessford, 28, of Sacramento, Calif., lived out a dream when she was "showered" with puppies from the Front Street Animal Shelter. Gessford, who has been battling cancer for three years, said she felt like she was “in a dream.” Her family thought this would be a great way to lift her spirits.

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies 1:54

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies
Davos founder hopes Trump gets better 'global perspective' from visit 1:21

Davos founder hopes Trump gets better 'global perspective' from visit
Shooting at high school in Kentucky, two dead 0:43

Shooting at high school in Kentucky, two dead

View More Video