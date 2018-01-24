Nation & World

German nationalist politician converts to Islam, quits post

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 04:59 AM

BERLIN

A long-time member of the nationalist Alternative for Germany party has resigned his post on its regional leadership after converting to Islam.

The party, known by its German acronym AfD, has campaigned against what it considers the "Islamization" of Germany because of immigration and higher birth rates among the country's Muslim population.

A spokesman for AfD's chapter in the eastern state of Brandenburg confirmed Wednesday that Arthur Wagner left the party's regional board two weeks ago for "personal reasons."

In an email, spokesman Daniel Friese said it was only after Wagner's resignation that the party learned of his conversion.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Berlin daily Tagesspiegel reported Wednesday that Wagner, who joined AfD shortly after it was founded in 2013, has in the past been active in a group assisting refugees.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies

    Courtney Gessford, 28, of Sacramento, Calif., lived out a dream when she was "showered" with puppies from the Front Street Animal Shelter. Gessford, who has been battling cancer for three years, said she felt like she was “in a dream.” Her family thought this would be a great way to lift her spirits.

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies 1:54

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies
Davos founder hopes Trump gets better 'global perspective' from visit 1:21

Davos founder hopes Trump gets better 'global perspective' from visit
Shooting at high school in Kentucky, two dead 0:43

Shooting at high school in Kentucky, two dead

View More Video