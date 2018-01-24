The Japanese delegation for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics wave as they attend the send‐off ceremony in Tokyo Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018.
The Japanese delegation for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics wave as they attend the send‐off ceremony in Tokyo Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo
The Japanese delegation for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics wave as they attend the send‐off ceremony in Tokyo Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo

Nation & World

Japanese PM Abe to attend opening ceremony in Pyeongchang

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 04:47 AM

TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to attend the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Olympics next month.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo on Wednesday, Abe said he would go to the Feb. 9 ceremony and expressed hope to hold a summit meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

There was speculation Abe might not attend over disagreement on a 2015 deal on the so-called comfort woman issue between Japan and South Korea.

In the 2015 deal, Japan and South Korea agreed that Tokyo would pay $9 million to support the surviving South Korean victims, and both sides pledged to avoid actions that would antagonize the other.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The South Korean government earlier this month concluded that the 2015 deal was flawed, and that not enough efforts were made to reach out to the comfort women before negotiating the settlement.

Abe's decision to attend came on the same day Japan held a sendoff ceremony for its delegation of 153 athletes and officials who will take part in the Pyeongchang Games.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies

    Courtney Gessford, 28, of Sacramento, Calif., lived out a dream when she was "showered" with puppies from the Front Street Animal Shelter. Gessford, who has been battling cancer for three years, said she felt like she was “in a dream.” Her family thought this would be a great way to lift her spirits.

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies 1:54

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies
Davos founder hopes Trump gets better 'global perspective' from visit 1:21

Davos founder hopes Trump gets better 'global perspective' from visit
Shooting at high school in Kentucky, two dead 0:43

Shooting at high school in Kentucky, two dead

View More Video