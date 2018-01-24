Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny takes his seat prior to a hearing at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, eastern France. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is at the European court for a hearing into whether Russian authorities violated his rights through numerous arrests.
Nation & World

Opposition leader Navalny targets Kremlin in European court

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 04:27 AM

STRASBOURG, France

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is at the European Court of Human Rights for a hearing into whether Russian authorities violated his rights through numerous arrests.

The court ruled last year that seven of those arrests were unlawful and ordered Russia to pay 63,000 euros (about $67,000) in compensation, but the case was appealed.

Navalny appeared in the European court Wednesday in the French city of Strasbourg for the appeals hearing. A final ruling is expected at a later date.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's most serious political foe, Navalny wants to mount a boycott of March presidential elections after he was barred from running.

Navalny has faced fraud charges viewed as political retribution for investigating corruption and leading protests. A Moscow court this week ordered the closure of a foundation that he used for his failed election campaign.

