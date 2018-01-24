Nation & World

Man injured in shooting by Tennessee sheriff's deputy

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 04:01 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting of a man by a Shelby County sheriff's deputy.

TBI spokesman Micheal Jones told reporters the shooting happened Tuesday after an officer noticed a car that was believed to be stolen and linked to armed robberies.

The Commercial Appeals reports that authorities responded, and Jones said the car started ramming deputies' vehicles and other property, prompting one officer to shoot.

Authorities say the man is hospitalized in critical condition.

Jones said preliminary information indicates the driver was a public safety concern. He said he didn't know if the person was armed. He didn't release the name of the person who was shot or the officer's name.

