Nation & World

Youth wing's member drive irks German Social Democrat chiefs

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 03:55 AM

BERLIN

The leadership of Germany's Social Democrats has reacted with annoyance to efforts by the party's youth wing to recruit new, short-term members in a bid to scuttle a coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's Union bloc.

The Young Socialists and the left wing of the party launched a campaign Monday offering two months' membership for 10 euros ($12.25) and expressly urged new recruits to oppose a possible renewal of the "grand coalition."

According to German news agency dpa, the party registered 1,700 news members within the first day of the membership drive.

The party's secretary-general, Lars Klingbeil, told public broadcaster rbb-Inforadio on Wednesday that he welcomed new members but it would be wrong to let people join only for the purpose of voting against a coalition deal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies

    Courtney Gessford, 28, of Sacramento, Calif., lived out a dream when she was "showered" with puppies from the Front Street Animal Shelter. Gessford, who has been battling cancer for three years, said she felt like she was “in a dream.” Her family thought this would be a great way to lift her spirits.

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies 1:54

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies
Davos founder hopes Trump gets better 'global perspective' from visit 1:21

Davos founder hopes Trump gets better 'global perspective' from visit
Shooting at high school in Kentucky, two dead 0:43

Shooting at high school in Kentucky, two dead

View More Video