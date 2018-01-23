Indonesian special forces demonstrate snake-handling Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, for U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Indonesian troops show off snake-handling skills for Mattis

By ROBERT BURNS AP National Security Writer

January 23, 2018 09:46 PM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis got an up-close look at Indonesian commandos — including soldiers walking on fire and breaking bricks with their heads.

The commandos performed for Mattis at the conclusion of a two-day visit in which Mattis expressed interest in closer U.S. contacts with Indonesia special forces.

With music as a backdrop, Mattis looked on in silence as the commandos demonstrated their hostage-rescue skills, snake-handling and hand-to-hand combat training.

Afterward, Mattis was flying to Hanoi for his first visit to Vietnam.

