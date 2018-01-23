In this Jan. 18, 2018, photo, FBI Chief of Staff Jim Rybicki, left, returns after a break to his interview by a joint investigation of the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington. FBI Director Christopher Wray says his chief of staff is leaving for a private sector job. Rybicki notified him last month of his decision.
Nation & World

FBI director's chief of staff takes private sector job

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 06:25 PM

WASHINGTON

FBI Director Christopher Wray says his chief of staff is leaving for a private sector job.

Wray said Tuesday that Jim Rybicki notified him last month of his decision. A change in the position is not unusual when a new director takes charge, but it comes after President Donald Trump repeatedly criticized the FBI and called for a shakeup.

Rybicki also served as chief of staff to former Director James Comey, who was fired by Trump in May. The president has since accused FBI leadership of being biased against him. He has been particularly critical of Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who plans to retire from the bureau in March.

Wray says Rybicki will be replaced by Zachary Harmon. The two worked together in private practice and at the Justice Department.

