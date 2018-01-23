Utah Republican Rep. Chris Stewart speaks before the House Republican Caucus Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. Stewart compared President Donald Trump's governing style to Rodney Dangerfield's golfer character in "Caddyshack," saying that while the president's style is "very, very loud," and distracting, he's able to do what he's trying to achieve.
Nation & World

Utah lawmaker compares Trump to Dangerfield in 'Caddyshack'

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 05:53 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart of Utah has compared President Donald Trump's governing style to Rodney Dangerfield's character in "Caddyshack."

Stewart says that while the president's style is "very, very loud" and distracting, he's able to do what he's trying to achieve. The congressman made the comment Tuesday while speaking to the Utah Senate.

He joked that Trump has a swing in which he approaches the ball at a run "and it's just as ugly as anything we've seen, but the ball goes down the middle of the fairway."

During the presidential election, Stewart called Trump "our Mussolini" before supporting him. He revoked it when a 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape emerged in which the president bragged about grabbing women's genitals.

Stewart later reversed himself again and backed Trump for the presidency.

