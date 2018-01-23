Nation & World

Sweden: Chinese ambassador summoned over Gui disappearance

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 04:29 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Sweden has summoned China's ambassador in the Scandinavian country over reports that Hong Kong bookseller Gui Minhai, a Swedish citizen, has been taken away by Chinese authorities again after being released into house arrest last October.

Ministry spokesman Rasmus Eljanskog said Tuesday that Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom met with the ambassador to discuss the issue, but could not provide further details.

Gui, a Chinese-born Swedish national, ran a Hong Kong publishing company specializing in gossipy tales about high-level Chinese politics when he disappeared from his Thai holiday home about two years ago. He later turned up on mainland China in police custody.

His daughter, Angela Gui, told Swedish radio on Monday that he was on a train with two Swedish diplomats when a group of police officers seized him.

