Nation & World

Myanmar says its ready to begin Rohingya repatriation

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 03:47 AM

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar

Myanmar officials say they are ready to begin a gradual repatriation of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh, despite a delay announced by Bangladesh authorities.

Under an agreement between the two countries, a gradual repatriation was to begin Tuesday. But officials in Bangladesh on Monday said a number of issues remain unresolved, in particular concerns that refugees were being forced to return.

Myanmar Union Minister Thaung Tun told reporters on Tuesday that his country "is ready to receive those who will be coming across the border."

More than 680,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh to escape a brutal crackdown by Myanmar's military that began in August.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thaung Tun said Myanmar is currently prepared to receive 300 returnees a day.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police

    Body cam footage shows moments when Albuquerque Police shot and killed Daniel Saavedra-Arreola, 24, who hid in a vacant apartment's closet and tried to attack them with a 3-inch knife and a metal pipe.

Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police

Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police 1:27

Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police
Police hunt for hit-and-run driver that left 19-year-old unable to walk 0:30

Police hunt for hit-and-run driver that left 19-year-old unable to walk
Venezuelan officials bury policeman killed in shootout 1:35

Venezuelan officials bury policeman killed in shootout

View More Video