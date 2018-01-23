Philippine volcano spews lava fountains, 56,000 people flee

A huge column of ash shoots up to the sky during the eruption of Mayon volcano Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 as seen from Daraga township, Legazpi city, Albay province, around 340 kilometers

200 miles) southeast of Manila, Philippines. The Philippines' most active volcano erupted Monday prompting the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology to raise the Alert level to 4 from last week's alert level 3.