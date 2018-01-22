Nation & World

Justice Dept. to leave 'no stone unturned' to find texts

By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

January 22, 2018 06:19 PM

WASHINGTON

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department will "leave no stone unturned" to locate five months' worth of text messages from an FBI agent removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team.

The Justice Department has been providing Congress with text messages from the agent, Peter Strzok, who was removed from Mueller's Russia investigation last summer following the discovery of anti-Trump text messages exchanged with an FBI lawyer.

But the department told lawmakers Friday that the FBI's system had failed to store and retrieve text messages between Dec. 14, 2016, and May 17, 2017.

In a statement Monday, Sessions said the department will "leave no stone unturned to confirm with certainty why these text messages are not now available to be produced."

