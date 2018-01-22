The Latest: Palestinians blast Pence speech in Israel

More Videos 3:14 Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway Pause 1:00 Caught on camera: Women who drugged dates, stole their Rolexes 1:21 Hundreds gather during Women's March in Wynwood 1:28 History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer 1:35 Venezuelan officials bury policeman killed in shootout 1:49 In Colombia, criminal gangs threaten small gold miners 1:54 Colombian police battle illegal gold miners 5:23 Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 1:58 U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle 1:22 Armed teens surround elderly woman at Walmart parking lot, steal her car Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Arab lawmakers at Israel's Knesset tossed out after heckling Pence during speech Arab lawmakers in Israel's parliament were tossed out from the house on Monday for heckling U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the start of his speech. The main Arab party in the parliament said it would boycott Pence's speech - though it wasn't immediately clear whether they would walk out in protest, heckle or skip the session altogether. The Knesset, which is accustomed to such high-profile visits, had added a new layer of security, and besides the speaker and other dignitaries, lawmakers did not have direct access to Pence. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the boycott a disgrace. He and others gave Pence a standing ovation. AP

