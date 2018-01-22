Nation & World

France welcomes Trump decision to stay in Iran nuclear pact

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018

BRUSSELS

France is welcoming U.S. President Donald Trump's decision not to pull out of the agreement limiting Iran's nuclear ambitions despite his demands to change the key international pact.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Monday that "we have observed with interest that President Trump has not broken the agreement, even if, on the other hand, he has made a certain number of demands that at times seem like ultimatums."

Le Drian underlined France's support for the agreement, saying it is an "essential element in the fight against proliferation" of nuclear weapons. The European Union has previously said it cannot be renegotiated.

The 2015 nuclear deal with world powers saw Iran accept curbs on its nuclear program in exchange for lifting international sanctions.

