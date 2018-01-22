Vermont governor signs pot bill with 'mixed emotions'

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, James MacWilliams prunes a marijuana plant that he is growing indoors in Portland, Maine. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, privately signed the state's marijuana bill into law, making the Vermont the first in the country to authorize the recreational use of the substance by an act of a state legislature. The law, which goes into effect July 1, allows adults to possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana, two mature and four immature plants. Robert F. Bukaty, File AP Photo