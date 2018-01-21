Demonstrators participate in the Women's March rally at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester, Minn., on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
The Latest: Thousands rally across Australia for women

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 09:31 AM

LONDON

The Latest on women's marches taking place around the world (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

Thousands of people have rallied in cities across Australia to support women's rights and show solidarity with those marching elsewhere around the globe.

The largest march was held in Sydney, with thousands gathered in the city's Hyde Park on Sunday carrying signs with politically charged messages such as "If you're not angry you're not paying attention."

Smaller marches also drew hundreds in Melbourne and Brisbane.

Melbourne march organizer Melissa Goffin said: "I think last year was that watershed moment of President Trump's election." She added: "It's a new era of feminism."

2:20 p.m.

Thousands of people have turned out in central London despite sleet and snow to show solidarity with women around the world in demanding equality, justice and an end to harassment.

Demonstrators chanted across from British Prime Minister Theresa May's office on Sunday with placards reading "We Are Powerful" and "Time's Up" to mark the anniversary of U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Marches supporting of female empowerment, several of them massive, also took place on Saturday.

The international events come at a time of reckoning for many men in Hollywood, media and other industries as women speak out about sexual misconduct in the workplace.

In a statement before the London march, activists said they were "coming together to pledge that we are going to make change in big and small ways."

