Nation & World

Officials: Avalanche kills 5 soldiers, injures 12 in Turkey

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 08:45 AM

ANKARA, Turkey

Officials say soldiers conducting military operations in Turkey's southeast have been hit by an avalanche. At least five soldiers died and 12 others were injured.

The avalanche occurred Sunday near the town of Hizan in southeastern Turkey's mountainous Bitlis province, according to the governor's office for the region.

Officials said the soldiers were conducting operations against Kurdish rebel group the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to hospitals by helicopter but were not in serious condition, the Bitlis governor's office said.

