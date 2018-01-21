In this photo provided by Brenton-James Glover, ash plumes rise from the volcano on Kadovar Island, Papua New Guinea in the South Pacific Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. The island volcano erupted again Sunday, sending plumes of steam and ash into the air. Thousands of people have been evacuated from islands surrounding Kadovar Island off the South Pacific nation's north coast since the volcano there began erupting on Jan. 5.
Nation & World

Island volcano in Papua New Guinea erupts with ash, steam

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 09:19 PM

SYDNEY

An island volcano in Papua New Guinea erupted again Sunday, sending plumes of steam and ash into the air.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from islands surrounding Kadovar Island off the South Pacific nation's north coast since the volcano there began erupting on Jan. 5. Flights nearby have been canceled due to the risk posed by ash plumes and ships were warned to stay away from the island.

Experts warned last week that seismic activity beneath the volcano meant that a major eruption could be imminent.

Prime Minister Peter O'Neill has previously said state resources were being made available to support evacuations and he has warned northern coastal communities to be alert for possible tsunamis.

Kadovar is off the northern coast of New Guinea, the larger island that includes Papua New Guinea's capital, Port Moresby.

Papua New Guinea sits on the "Ring of Fire," a line of seismic faults encircling the Pacific that has frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

