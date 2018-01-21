U.S. Vice President Mike Pence disembarks from his plane upon his arrival at Amman military airport, Jordan, Saturday, Jan 20, 2018. This is the second leg of his Middle East tour that will include Isreal.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence disembarks from his plane upon his arrival at Amman military airport, Jordan, Saturday, Jan 20, 2018. This is the second leg of his Middle East tour that will include Isreal. Raad Adayleh AP Photo
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence disembarks from his plane upon his arrival at Amman military airport, Jordan, Saturday, Jan 20, 2018. This is the second leg of his Middle East tour that will include Isreal. Raad Adayleh AP Photo

Nation & World

The Latest: Jordan king tells Pence US must 'rebuild trust'

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 05:54 AM

AMMAN, Jordan

The Latest on Vice President Mike Pence's Middle East tour (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Jordan's King Abdullah II is appealing to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence to "rebuild trust and confidence" after the Trump administration's recent decision to designate Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Abdullah, a staunch U.S. ally, said Sunday in Amman that he hopes to have "candid and frank" discussions with the visiting vice president.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Jerusalem decision has infuriated the Palestinians, who accuse the U.S. of siding with Israel and say Trump cannot serve as a mediator.

Abdullah noted that the U.S. decision was not part of a "comprehensive settlement" of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He says the U.S. now has a "major challenge to overcome."

Pence says the U.S. is "committed to restarting the peace process."

___

7:30 a.m.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is defending President Donald Trump's move to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel, a decision that has touched off uneasiness among Arab nations on his first tour of the region.

Pence was meeting Sunday with Jordan's King Abdullah II for discussions that are expected to include the Trump administration's December decision on Israel's capital and plans to shift the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The vice president said after meeting Saturday with Egypt's President Fatah Abdel el-Sissi that he emphasized the U.S. commitment to the peace process between the Israelis and the Palestinian Authority.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway

    A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy and another California Highway Patrol officer rescued a dog trapped under a vehicle after being hit on Highway 80 east of Penryn, California on January 18. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was driving along the eastbound lanes of traffic when the deputy saw a bloodhound running frantically across the highway. Other motorists tried to avoid hitting the scared dog, and the deputy tried to slow traffic and save the animal from the busy roadway. The dog then ran the opposite direction, where he was hit by a passing car, becoming pinned underneath with its paw under the rear tire. Using a floor jack, the two officers were able to lift the car and save the dog.

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway 3:14

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway
One of these aircraft will succeed the famous spy plane SR-71 0:38

One of these aircraft will succeed the famous spy plane SR-71
Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway 0:29

Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway

View More Video