France's President Emmanuel Macron, right, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during their meeting, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Meeting Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, Merkel said she hopes the party congress will “give the green light for us to enter coalition negotiations.”
France's President Emmanuel Macron, right, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during their meeting, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Meeting Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, Merkel said she hopes the party congress will “give the green light for us to enter coalition negotiations.” Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)
France's President Emmanuel Macron, right, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during their meeting, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Meeting Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, Merkel said she hopes the party congress will “give the green light for us to enter coalition negotiations.” Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)

Nation & World

France, Germany pledge closer ties with new bilateral treaty

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 05:27 AM

PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have pledged to agree on a new French-German treaty this year to deepen cooperation between the two countries.

In a joint statement Sunday, both leaders say they will seek closer economic ties and convergence on tax issues.

They also want to develop a common diplomatic approach, boost cooperation on foreign affairs and security including the fight against terrorism, and "defend more effectively French-German common interest and values."

The statement was timed to commemorate 55 years since the signing of the 1963 Elysee friendship treaty, which marked the reconciliation between France and Germany after World War II.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The leaders also pledged to improve cooperation in education and research and to develop joint proposals for climate protection.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway

    A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy and another California Highway Patrol officer rescued a dog trapped under a vehicle after being hit on Highway 80 east of Penryn, California on January 18. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was driving along the eastbound lanes of traffic when the deputy saw a bloodhound running frantically across the highway. Other motorists tried to avoid hitting the scared dog, and the deputy tried to slow traffic and save the animal from the busy roadway. The dog then ran the opposite direction, where he was hit by a passing car, becoming pinned underneath with its paw under the rear tire. Using a floor jack, the two officers were able to lift the car and save the dog.

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway 3:14

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway
One of these aircraft will succeed the famous spy plane SR-71 0:38

One of these aircraft will succeed the famous spy plane SR-71
Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway 0:29

Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway

View More Video