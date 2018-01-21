Lebanese women look for greater role in parliament elections

This Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 photo, Victoria El-Khoury Zwein, a potential woman candidate in Lebanon's upcoming parliamentary elections, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at Kempinski Summerland Hotel in Beirut, Lebanon. Lebanon is holding its first parliamentary elections in nearly ten years in May. The government and local groups, with help from the United Nations and the European Union, are campaigning to get at least five times more women elected to the parliament, a daunting task in this country that may look like the Middle East's most liberal. Bilal Hussein AP Photo