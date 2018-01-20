Nation & World

USGS: Magnitude 6.3 earthquake shakes northern Chile

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 09:02 PM

SANTIAGO, Chile

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.3 earthquake has struck northern Chile.

The quake, which was deep at 110 kilometers (68 miles), struck at 10:06 p.m. local time Saturday. The epicenter in Tarapaca was 76 kilometers (47 miles) east of the city of Putre, and 118 kilometers (73 miles) southeast of the Peruvian city of Tacna.

Local media in Chile said there were no immediate reports of damage and that the navy's oceanographic service had discarded the possibility of a tsunami.

An earthquake with a similar strength shook Tarapaca last October.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway

    A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy and another California Highway Patrol officer rescued a dog trapped under a vehicle after being hit on Highway 80 east of Penryn, California on January 18. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was driving along the eastbound lanes of traffic when the deputy saw a bloodhound running frantically across the highway. Other motorists tried to avoid hitting the scared dog, and the deputy tried to slow traffic and save the animal from the busy roadway. The dog then ran the opposite direction, where he was hit by a passing car, becoming pinned underneath with its paw under the rear tire. Using a floor jack, the two officers were able to lift the car and save the dog.

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway 3:14

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway
One of these aircraft will succeed the famous spy plane SR-71 0:38

One of these aircraft will succeed the famous spy plane SR-71
Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway 0:29

Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway

View More Video