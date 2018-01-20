South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon speaks at the Unification Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. South Korea has requested North Korea to explain why it abruptly canceled plans to send a delegation over the weekend to prepare for a visit by an art troupe during next month's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon speaks at the Unification Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. South Korea has requested North Korea to explain why it abruptly canceled plans to send a delegation over the weekend to prepare for a visit by an art troupe during next month's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. Yonhap via AP Park Dong-joo

Head of popular girl band leads N. Korean team to S. Korea

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 08:46 PM

SEOUL, South Korea

A North Korean delegation led by the head of a hugely popular girl band has arrived in South Korea to check preparations for a Northern art troupe during next month's Winter Olympics.

Seoul's Unification Ministry says the North Korean delegation crossed the borderline on Sunday inside the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone bisecting the two Koreas.

The North first abruptly canceled the visit this weekend, just hours after proposing it through a cross-border hotline, then late Saturday announced it would go ahead.

The delegation is led by Hyon Song Wol, head of the art troupe which is to perform twice in during the Pyoengchang Olympics. She is also the leader of Pyongyang's Moranbong Band, which was hand-picked by leader Kim Jong Un.

