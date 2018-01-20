Supporters of opposition presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla struggle with military police for possession of a giant Honduran flag at the Policarpo Paz Garcia neighborhood of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Following a disputed election marred by irregularities, incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez was declared the victor and will be inaugurated on Jan. 27. The opposition does not recognize Hernandez's victory and are protesting against the result.
Supporters of opposition presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla struggle with military police for possession of a giant Honduran flag at the Policarpo Paz Garcia neighborhood of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Following a disputed election marred by irregularities, incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez was declared the victor and will be inaugurated on Jan. 27. The opposition does not recognize Hernandez's victory and are protesting against the result. Fernando Antonio AP Photo
Nation & World

Protesters, police clash at roadblocks in Honduras

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 11:31 PM

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras

Clashes have broken out in Honduras as demonstrators protesting President Juan Orlando Hernandez's re-election blocked roads in several locations and police moved into to break up the barricades.

Police say four officers were injured Saturday, one seriously. At least seven demonstrators were detained.

Former President Manuel Zelaya has supported protests on behalf of presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla, who claims there was fraud in counts of the November vote.

Hernandez was awarded the electoral win last month despite the disputed vote tally. The opposition plans to continue protesting through his swearing-in Jan. 27.

