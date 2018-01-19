Nation & World

Salaam's mother thinks Heisman up for auction was stolen

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 08:56 PM

DENVER

As online bids for Rashaan Salaam's Heisman Trophy near $300,000, the mother of the former University of Colorado running back is convinced the trophy was stolen.

Khalada Salaam told CBS Sports in a story published Friday that the family found the door to his Boulder-area condominium was unlocked and "you could just walk right in" when they went to clean it following his suicide in 2016.

SCP Auctions says Salaam sold his 1994 trophy in 2014 to a memorabilia dealer who re-sold it to Denver real estate investor Tyler Tysdal later that year.

Tysdal says he has a letter of authenticity signed by Salaam and an invoice for the trophy. Salaam sold his Heisman ring for about $8,000 in a separate transaction in 2011.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bidding on the trophy is set to end Saturday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway

    It was a close call for a tow-truck driver on a Detroit, Michigan, freeway on January 17, when a car slammed in to the driver’s truck as he was towing a car. The dashcam footage was posted to the Michigan State Police Metro Detroit Twitter account, pleading for people to slow down in bad weather. “The trooper saw it coming and was trying to get another car to block the ramp,” the post said. A car can be seen slamming in to a truck, knocking the towed car off the truck, nearly hitting the driver. The driver managed to avoid the cars and escaped unharmed.

Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway

Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway 0:29

Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway
Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued 1:45

Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued

View More Video